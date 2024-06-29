Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1,263.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $4,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.67.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,542,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,476. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.20. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $251.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

