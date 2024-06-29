Grimes & Company Inc. Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $64.25. 2,362,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,162. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

