Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 890.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 42,521 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 741.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,315 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 327,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 25.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 42,524,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,865,676. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

