Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,207,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,825,160. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

