Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $227,750,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 642.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.00. 1,005,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,744. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.33 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.10 and a 200-day moving average of $199.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

