Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.87.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.87. The company had a trading volume of 818,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,288. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

