Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 632 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.88. 95,438,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,945,696. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

