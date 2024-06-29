Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 532 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after buying an additional 438,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after acquiring an additional 263,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,547,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,272,695. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

