Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

GTIM opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $27.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

