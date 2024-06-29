good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 325.3% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
good natured Products Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDNPF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. good natured Products has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
good natured Products Company Profile
