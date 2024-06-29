Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GSST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. 163,837 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.