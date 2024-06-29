Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (BATS:GTIP)

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2224 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Shares of GTIP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.52. 9,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

