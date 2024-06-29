Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lifted to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Gold Fields from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Gold Fields stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gold Fields by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,943 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,243,000 after buying an additional 2,070,427 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $85,326,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Gold Fields by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,842,000 after buying an additional 70,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Gold Fields by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,240,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,861,000 after buying an additional 139,205 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

