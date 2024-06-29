Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Up 302.7% in June

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 302.7% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 224,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. 34,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.