Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Shares Up 2%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14. 285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35.

About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

