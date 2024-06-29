Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAINN opened at $24.12 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

