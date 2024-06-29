Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. 845,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $571.51 million, a PE ratio of -75.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $35.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.41 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 82.4% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.