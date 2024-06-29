Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Down 18.2%

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) fell 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 135,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 58,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Glacier Media Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.75 million during the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative return on equity of 89.72% and a negative net margin of 65.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Media Company Profile

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.

