GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.63. 279,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,819,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCT shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,994 shares in the company, valued at $36,882,792.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,994 shares in the company, valued at $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 93,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $2,764,638.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,219,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,152,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,486,956 shares of company stock worth $51,659,527 in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

