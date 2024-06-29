George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Short Interest Update

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

George Risk Industries Price Performance

RSKIA remained flat at $12.90 during trading on Friday. George Risk Industries has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.32.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

