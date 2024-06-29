Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 98.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMAB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

GMAB opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $42.72.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

