Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at BTIG Research

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GMAB. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 30.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 148.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 183.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 83.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 254,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

