General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GD traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,268. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $210.65 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

