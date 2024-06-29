Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.67.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day moving average is $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Generac’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Generac by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after buying an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Generac by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

