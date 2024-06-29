GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Price Down 1.4%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €38.84 ($41.76) and last traded at €38.90 ($41.83). Approximately 267,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.46 ($42.43).
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €37.95 and a 200 day moving average of €37.45.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.
