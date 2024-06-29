Gamehost (TSE:GH) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.56

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.56 and last traded at C$10.56, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.51.

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Gamehost from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$228.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.55 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gamehost Inc. will post 1.009901 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

