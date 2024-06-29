Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 37,469 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,469 shares during the period. CAE comprises about 4.9% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of CAE worth $20,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of CAE by 3,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Stock Down 2.1 %

CAE stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 729,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,601. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

