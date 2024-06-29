Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 2,270 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

NIKE Trading Down 20.0 %

NKE traded down $18.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 129,966,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,953. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

