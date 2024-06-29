Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 0.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 0.7 %

Diageo stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.08. The company had a trading volume of 681,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.26. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $125.66 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

