Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.46

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $4.61. Gaia shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 91,555 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Gaia Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $103.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 6.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

