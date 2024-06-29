Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.46

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $4.61. Gaia shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 91,555 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Gaia Trading Up 2.8 %
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 6.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gaia
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What does consumer price index measure?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.