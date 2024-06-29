G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTHX. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of GTHX opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.71. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 643.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 433,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 375,354 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,293,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 64,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

