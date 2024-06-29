FY2024 EPS Estimates for Embraer S.A. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Embraer in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

ERJ stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. Embraer has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at $997,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at $781,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at $1,671,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 43.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at $3,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

