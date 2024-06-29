Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $230.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

