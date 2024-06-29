Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Fulton Financial has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $230.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.90 million. Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

FULT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

