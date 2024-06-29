Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.06

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $5.07. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 74,794 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $69.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.20 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. Analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $54,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,309.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $49,605.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,004 shares of company stock valued at $135,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

