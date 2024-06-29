FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 191.6% in June

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 191.6% from the May 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
FUJIFILM Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.74. 84,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.
About FUJIFILM
