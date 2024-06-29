FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 191.6% in June

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 191.6% from the May 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.74. 84,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

About FUJIFILM

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.