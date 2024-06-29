Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the May 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.64% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BHAT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 8,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,497. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.94. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

