Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 4.06. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 221,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 120,527 shares during the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

