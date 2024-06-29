Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Up 463.0% in June

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,935,400 shares, an increase of 463.0% from the May 31st total of 521,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance
FRLOF stock opened at C$0.74 on Friday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.82.
About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.