Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Trading Down 0.3%

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 875 ($11.10) and last traded at GBX 882 ($11.19). 281,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 351,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885 ($11.23).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 843.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 832.84. The firm has a market cap of £3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

