Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Trading Down 0.3%

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 875 ($11.10) and last traded at GBX 882 ($11.19). 281,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 351,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885 ($11.23).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frasers Group
Frasers Group Price Performance
Frasers Group Company Profile
Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Frasers Group
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.