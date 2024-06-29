Franklin Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:FLBL)

Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1481 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS FLBL remained flat at $24.41 during trading on Friday. 140,728 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33.
About Franklin Senior Loan ETF
