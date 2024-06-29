Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Short Interest Update

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, an increase of 361.1% from the May 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Forza X1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRZA opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Forza X1 has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 34.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Forza X1 Company Profile

Forza X1, Inc focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida.

