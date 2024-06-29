Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.40

Shares of Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.40 and traded as low as $13.35. Fortescue shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 3,552 shares.

Fortescue Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Featured Articles

