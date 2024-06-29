FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1831 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,220 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.