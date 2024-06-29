FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the May 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SKOR traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $47.47. 28,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,571. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $48.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2002 per share. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKOR. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,182,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,910,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

