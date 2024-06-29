Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.3% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $927,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $149.04. 3,925,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,187. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.81 and its 200-day moving average is $147.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

