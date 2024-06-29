Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.8% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

