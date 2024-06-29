First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

FTRI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,672. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $179.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1896 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 48,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

