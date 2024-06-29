First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.56

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.56 and traded as high as $20.74. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 55,840 shares changing hands.

First Financial Northwest Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $193.76 million, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 157.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 503,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.8% during the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 141,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

