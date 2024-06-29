First Digital USD (FDUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.18 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and $1.73 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,179,662,870 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,179,662,869.9. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99853053 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $3,772,666,982.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

